Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lucille (Riedel) Turpin Wilke, 94

Lucille (Riedel) Turpin Wilke, 94, of Troy, Kansas passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 4:53 PM

Lucille (Riedel) Turpin Wilke, 94, of Troy, Kansas passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021.

She was born on a farm near Leona, Kansas on April 12, 1926 to John and Katherine (Mattucks) Riedel.

She was a homemaker and a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bendena, Kansas.

Lucille married Edgar Turpin on December 26, 1946. He preceded her in death on February 5, 1968. On April 20, 1978 she married Richard (Dick) Wilke. He preceded her in death on September 24, 1993. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Melvin Riedel and a sister, Dorothy Nigus.

She is survived by two sons; Harold (Pam) Turpin, Kent, Washington, John (Dennise) Turpin, Troy, Kansas, two daughters; Donna Streib, Hiawatha, Kansas, Janie (Jerry) Johnson, Troy, Kansas, two step-sons, Alan (Deb) Wilke, Lake Alfred, Florida, Larry (Lisa) Wilke, Emporia, Kansas, two step-daughters; Margie (Claude) Miller, St. Joseph, Missouri, Peggy (Julian) Nelson, Troy, Kansas; nine grandchildren, nine step-grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 12 step-great grandchildren and one on the way.

Funeral Services will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Face masks are highly encouraged.

At the St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bendena, Kansas, with visitation from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. prior to service. Friends may call after 12 noon Tuesday, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Burial; Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy, Kansas.

Memorials: Doniphan County Ambulance Dist #1 Fund or St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 69°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 68°
St. Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 68°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 64°
Falls City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 71°
Winds will be out of the south today and tonight which will eventually start to warm us up as we head into Friday afternoon. The winds really start to pick up as we head into your Friday, and we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here to stay with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Saturday afternoon and for the rest of the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s. Winds will continue to stay breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories