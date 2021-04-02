Lucille (Riedel) Turpin Wilke, 94, of Troy, Kansas passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021.

She was born on a farm near Leona, Kansas on April 12, 1926 to John and Katherine (Mattucks) Riedel.

She was a homemaker and a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bendena, Kansas.

Lucille married Edgar Turpin on December 26, 1946. He preceded her in death on February 5, 1968. On April 20, 1978 she married Richard (Dick) Wilke. He preceded her in death on September 24, 1993. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Melvin Riedel and a sister, Dorothy Nigus.

She is survived by two sons; Harold (Pam) Turpin, Kent, Washington, John (Dennise) Turpin, Troy, Kansas, two daughters; Donna Streib, Hiawatha, Kansas, Janie (Jerry) Johnson, Troy, Kansas, two step-sons, Alan (Deb) Wilke, Lake Alfred, Florida, Larry (Lisa) Wilke, Emporia, Kansas, two step-daughters; Margie (Claude) Miller, St. Joseph, Missouri, Peggy (Julian) Nelson, Troy, Kansas; nine grandchildren, nine step-grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 12 step-great grandchildren and one on the way.

Funeral Services will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Face masks are highly encouraged.

At the St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bendena, Kansas, with visitation from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. prior to service. Friends may call after 12 noon Tuesday, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Burial; Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy, Kansas.

Memorials: Doniphan County Ambulance Dist #1 Fund or St. John’s Lutheran Church.