Lucinda "Cindy" Silkwood, 64

Lucinda "Cindy" Silkwood 64, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at her home.

Posted: Apr 5, 2021 1:42 PM

Lucinda "Cindy" Silkwood 64, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at her home. She was born June 13, 1956 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Cora and Hollis Smith. She attended Benton High School, and she was a homemaker. She married Chris Silkwood on November 22, 1980, and he survives of the home. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and attended Abundant Faith Church of God. Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Dorothy George. Survivors include, husband, Chris Silkwood of the home, daughter, Candy (Chris) Silkwood-Prudden, sons, Preston Silkwood and Roger Henkosky Jr., 5 grand daughters, Kaileigh, Amber, and Erika Cox, Raven Larabee, & Laci Shoemaker, grandson, River Phinney, sister, Kathy Jones, brother, Danny (Sally) Carr, and numerous, nieces and nephews. Funeral services and public livestream: 2:00 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Mark Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.

A warm start to the work week as temperatures have warmed up into the upper 70's and lower 80's . The winds will really start to pick up on Monday and Tuesday as we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here only for Monday and Tuesday before we start to see cooler air move in. Temperatures will start to warm up again Tuesday afternoon and for the rest of the first part of the week week with highs back in the upper 70s and lower 80's. Winds will continue to stay breezy this week. Conditions look to change with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Tuesday night and Wednesday.
