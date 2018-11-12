Lucy Ann (Schmidt) Walker

1930-2018

Lucy Ann (Schmidt) Walker 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 10, 2018.

She was born and baptized on March 19, 1930 – The Feast of St. Joseph, in Nortonville, Kansas to Leo and Anna (Weishaar) Schmidt.

Lucy Ann graduated from MSS Academy, Atchison, Kansas. She received her nursing degree from St. Theresa College (Avila)- Department of Nursing May 1951, in Kansas City, Missouri. Lucy Ann was employed in nursing for 40 years in Kansas City and St. Joseph, Missouri.

She enjoyed education and extensive travel both International and in the states. Lucy Ann was able to visit relatives in Alace, France and Germany as well as many countries in Europe, Central America, Caribbean Islands and Brazil. She traveled to Israel twice. In 2000 she did a four week archeological dig with the MWSU students.

Lucy Ann received the Parish award at St. Patricks Parish from Father Rick Dierkes and the Bishops Award from Bishop Raymond Bollard. She completed a three year ministry course and Bible study for years. Lucy Ann enjoyed the Parrish Ministry, A & E, Lector. She was an extra ordinary minister with visits to the homebound, Food Kitchen and Altar Society.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and youngest brother, Bishop Matthias Schmidt, O.S.B., Ruy Barbosa, Brazil; great-grandson, Garrett Fisher.

Survivors include children, Frank Walker (Cindy), Port Charlotte, FL, Gary Walker, Peter Walker (Linda), Sheryl Harris (Terry), Janne Otwell (Cary); eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Leon Schmidt, Daytona Beach, FL, Dr. Jerome Schmidt (Pam), San Antonio, TX; many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Inurnment St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Nortonville, Kansas, making the full circle on the Earth. Prayer Service 5:30 P.M. where family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.