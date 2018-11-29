Luella Mae Wood January 31, 1923 - November 29, 2018

Luella Mae Wood 95, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 29, 2018 in a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born January 31, 1923 in Taos, MO, daughter of the late Maude and Hayden Inscho. She attended Benton High School, she was a homemaker, and a member of the former Halleck Presbyterian Church and the Rebekkah Lodge. Luella was preceded in death by husband, Marvin Wood, her parents, four children: Eva Comer, Hayden Wood, Jessie Olson, and Donna Jo Wood, five sisters: Phyllis Drake, Ruth Robinson, Ruby Warren, Esther Marx, and Pauline Taylor, and two grandchildren. Survivors include: 8 children: Katherine Rhodes, Marvin Wood, Jr, Ruth Schultz, Vanita Johnson, Mildred Ramirez, Andrew Wood, Elizabeth Hansen-Hoeschen, and Penny Franz, 31 grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

Funeral Services: 10:00 am Monday, December 3, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Mildred Ramirez officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Halleck Cemetery, Taos Missouri.