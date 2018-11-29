Clear
Luella Mae Wood January 31, 1923 - November 29, 2018

Funeral Services: 10:00 am Monday, December 3, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Mildred Ramirez officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Halleck Cemetery, Taos Missouri.

Luella Mae Wood 95, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 29, 2018 in a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born January 31, 1923 in Taos, MO, daughter of the late Maude and Hayden Inscho. She attended Benton High School, she was a homemaker, and a member of the former Halleck Presbyterian Church and the Rebekkah Lodge. Luella was preceded in death by husband, Marvin Wood, her parents, four children: Eva Comer, Hayden Wood, Jessie Olson, and Donna Jo Wood, five sisters: Phyllis Drake, Ruth Robinson, Ruby Warren, Esther Marx, and Pauline Taylor, and two grandchildren. Survivors include: 8 children: Katherine Rhodes, Marvin Wood, Jr, Ruth Schultz, Vanita Johnson, Mildred Ramirez, Andrew Wood, Elizabeth Hansen-Hoeschen, and Penny Franz, 31 grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
