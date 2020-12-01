Luella Rinard, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Easton, Missouri passed away Friday, November 27, 2020.

She was born August 29, 1927 in Lawrence, Kansas to Henry and Matilda (Wulfkuhie) Stull.

Luella married Joseph R. Rinard August 16, 1952. He preceded her in death May 1, 2005.

She was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Clair United Methodist Church.

Luella was a cook at Bessie Ellison School for 24 years.

She enjoyed quilting, being outdoors, cooking, and liked to be on the go. She was a very giving person and always willing to lend a hand to someone in need.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Paul Rinard; 1 brother; and 6 sisters.

Survivors include sons, Steven Rinard (Denise), Gary Rinard (Joyce); sister, Orinda Avey; numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Graveside Farewell Services & Interment, Blakely Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. Friends may call 12:00 Noon to 4:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A memorial service will be held in the fall of 2021 due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Clair United Methodist Church of St. Joseph Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.