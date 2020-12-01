Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Luella Rinard, 93

Luella Rinard 1927-2020 Luella Rinard, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Easton, Missouri passed away Friday, November 27, 2020.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 3:42 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Luella Rinard, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Easton, Missouri passed away Friday, November 27, 2020.
She was born August 29, 1927 in Lawrence, Kansas to Henry and Matilda (Wulfkuhie) Stull.
Luella married Joseph R. Rinard August 16, 1952. He preceded her in death May 1, 2005.
She was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Clair United Methodist Church.
Luella was a cook at Bessie Ellison School for 24 years.
She enjoyed quilting, being outdoors, cooking, and liked to be on the go. She was a very giving person and always willing to lend a hand to someone in need.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Paul Rinard; 1 brother; and 6 sisters.
Survivors include sons, Steven Rinard (Denise), Gary Rinard (Joyce); sister, Orinda Avey; numerous nieces and nephews.
Private Graveside Farewell Services & Interment, Blakely Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. Friends may call 12:00 Noon to 4:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A memorial service will be held in the fall of 2021 due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Clair United Methodist Church of St. Joseph Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 35°
Fairfax
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 41°
The next storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories