Luetta E Miller November 24, 1924 - January 23, 2019

Luetta E. Miller 94, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born November 24, 1924 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Mavie and Claude Moore. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1942 and married Clarence Miller July 18, 1948, he preceded her in death September 27, 2009. She worked at W.T. Grants Company prior to becoming a Homemaker. She enjoyed being active in the community, also enjoyed crafting and craft shows, and had a booth with her husband Clarence at the South Side Fall Festival for many years. She was one of the founding members of the Alpha Aletha Club and a member of the former King Hill United Methodist Church. Luetta was preceded in death by her parents, daughter in law, Kathy Miller, brother, Robert Moore, sisters, Doris Croner, and Delores Stamp. Survivors include, sons, Terry (Barb) Miller, Tom Miller both of St. Joseph, MO, and Bradley (Kelly) Miller, Oklahoma City, OK, six grandsons, Brandon (Kellie) Miller, Brett (Brooke) Miller, Brian (Brandy) Miller, Joshua (Jessica) Miller, Wesley (Callie) Miller, Ryan Miller, and a granddaughter, Nicole (Tim) Stout, 16 great grandchildren, and her sister, Janis Weakley, Gower, MO.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Monday, January 28, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Alan Pruitt officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.