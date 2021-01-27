Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD cancels in-person classes for Wednesday due to weather conditions Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Luetta F. "Lou" Scott, 92

Luetta F. “Lou” Scott 1928-2021 Luetta “Lou” Scott, 92, Lake City, Florida, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 11:55 AM

Luetta “Lou” Scott, 92, Lake City, Florida, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021.
She was born March 6, 1928 in Allendale, Missouri to Arthur A. and Harriett R. (Law) Fletchall.
Lou married Sam Scott on November 20, 1953. She was a military wife and homemaker.
She and Sam retired in Merritt Island, Florida and enjoyed traveling the world.
Sam preceded her in death in 2012 after 58 years of marriage.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; eight sisters; and one brother.
Survivors include three daughters, Vicki Scott, Janet Scott, and Carol Slocum (Richard), all of Lake City, Florida.
Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 3:00 P.M. Saturday, January 30, 2021, Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Haven Hospice in Lake City, Florida or the ASPCA. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Clarinda
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Falls City
Mostly Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Another round of light snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations averaging one inch is expected in most areas. Temperatures will continue to be on the cold side with highs only reaching into the lower 30's. By the end of the week we will see high temperatures in the 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories