Luetta F. "Lou" Scott, 92

Luetta “Lou” Scott, 92, Lake City, Florida, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021.

She was born March 6, 1928 in Allendale, Missouri to Arthur A. and Harriett R. (Law) Fletchall.

Lou married Sam Scott on November 20, 1953. She was a military wife and homemaker.

She and Sam retired in Merritt Island, Florida and enjoyed traveling the world.

Sam preceded her in death in 2012 after 58 years of marriage.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; eight sisters; and one brother.

Survivors include three daughters, Vicki Scott, Janet Scott, and Carol Slocum (Richard), all of Lake City, Florida.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 3:00 P.M. Saturday, January 30, 2021, Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Haven Hospice in Lake City, Florida or the ASPCA. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.