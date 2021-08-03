Clear
Luke Dylan Watson, 23

Luke Dylan Watson, 23, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 2:49 PM

He was born December 22, 1997 in St. Joseph to Robert Lee Watson and Carrie Coleen Roberts.
He loved to work on motorcycles, ride motorcycles, and play video games with his brother and family. He loved animals, especially his pitbulls.
Luke’s favorite pastime was basketball, both playing and watching it.
He was an amazing person who had a big heart and would do anything for anyone.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sue and Harry Watson, and Gary Roberts; great-great-grandmother, Dorothy Conner; niece, Raina Skeen; and uncles, Rick Watson and Danny Watson, Jr.
Survivors include his mother, Carrie Roberts; father and stepmother, Robert and Crystal Watson; grandmother, Penny Roberts; great-grandparents, Sarah and Walt Steele; siblings, Bobby Watson, Kyla Watson, Joshua Roberts, Christian Watson, Austen Embrey, and Brooklynn Norris; nephew, Frankie Skeen, III; numerous extended family and friends.
The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Luke’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.

The forecast for tomorrow will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
