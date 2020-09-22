Clear
Lula Mae Grossman, 89

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Sep 22, 2020 10:16 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Lula Mae Grossman 89, Saint Joseph, Missouri died Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Saint Joseph. Born August 3, 1931 in San Luis Obispo, CA. Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Nina Poolman, sons, Virgil and Eugene "Brother" Grossman, two, brothers, and a great grandchild. Survivors include husband of 71 years, Virgil Emerson Grossman of the home, daughter, Judith Ann Becerra, and 2 sisters; Bonnie and Carol, 5 Grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. Cremation under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled services at this time.

