Lula Mae Grossman 89, Saint Joseph, Missouri died Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Saint Joseph. Born August 3, 1931 in San Luis Obispo, CA. Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Nina Poolman, sons, Virgil and Eugene "Brother" Grossman, two, brothers, and a great grandchild. Survivors include husband of 71 years, Virgil Emerson Grossman of the home, daughter, Judith Ann Becerra, and 2 sisters; Bonnie and Carol, 5 Grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. Cremation under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled services at this time.