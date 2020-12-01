Lurena Triplet, 95, passed away November 3, 2020, in her independent-living apartment.

Lurena was born November 3, 1925, to Clarence and Flora (Sanders) Walker in St Joseph, graduating from Central High School. Lurena played the clarinet while at Central, and loved being a part of the band, orchestra, and especially the quartet. She performed at various locations in Missouri and Kansas with the quartet.

She worked as a bookkeeper for Armour Meats and then Thompson-Brumm & Knepper Clinic. On February 21, 1947, everything changed when Lurena married Howard. During their 66 years together they focused on family, raising their three children and then helping out with grandkids. In retirement they particularly enjoyed seeing the world, but always calling St Joseph home.

Over the years Lurena was involved in the Francis Street First United Methodist Church, various PTAs and then in PEO. In recent years she loved calls and visits from her family and friends. She enjoyed bingo and winning always made for a great day.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Triplet (2014); sister, Alberta Brown; and infant daughter, Rena Triplet.

Survivors: daughters, Nancy Wyble (Harold) and Susan Cobb (Brian); son, Jim Triplet (Margaret); brother, Clarence Walker (Shirley); 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services with public livestream 10:00 A.M. Tuesday. To view public livestreaming, please visit Meierhoffer’s Facebook page. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Francis Street First United Methodist Church.