Luther D. “Luke” Roberts, 81, of Hopkins, MO

Mr. Roberts has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. No services are planned at this time.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 11:35 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Luther D. “Luke” Roberts, 81, of Hopkins, MO, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Mosaic Health Care ER, in Maryville, MO.
Luke was born in Alta, IA, on October 8, 1938, his parents were Roy Clifton and Helen V. (Leber) Roberts. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his brothers, Rolly, Clovis, Clifford, Leonard, Raymond, and Herbert; and his sisters, Doris Rea, and Darlene Williamson.
Luke had worked in maintenance at the old St. Joseph Hospital, now Mosaic Life Care. He enjoyed rock hunting and Indian artifacts. He was of the Christian faith.
His survivors include 2 sisters, Tena Jones, Orlando. FL, and Phyllis F. (Dennis) Guthrie, Clearmont, MO; and many nieces and nephews.
After climbing into the 60s on Tuesday, expect one more warm day before cooler weather arrives by Thursday. Rain chances are also back in the forecast late Wednesday and through Wednesday night.
