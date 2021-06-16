Clear
Luther J. Meade, 96

Luther J. Meade, 96, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 2:33 PM

He was born December 26, 1924 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Lute and Sarah (Bean) Meade.
Luther married Eva June Todd March 10, 1943. She preceded him in death July 2, 2006.
He was chief master mechanic for the St. Joseph Fire Department for 25 years, retiring in 1978.
Luther enjoyed restoring antiques, outdoors and coon hunting.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; great-grandchild, Amy Schottel; 4 brothers; and 4 sisters.
Survivors include daughter, Sandra “Sandy” Wilson; son, Steven Meade (Terri); grandchildren, Anne Townsend (Larry Cadwallader), Janelle Phillips (Russell), Sarah Townsend, Doug Meade, Erica Smith (Robby); 7 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Friends of The Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

