Luther R. Zimmerman
1946-2019
Cameron, Missouri- Luther Raymond “Ray” Zimmerman, 73, Cameron, passed away on December 2, 2019.
Ray was born on May 4, 1946 in Turney, Missouri to Luther Carl and Doris Iona (Hewitt) Zimmerman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Polly.
Survivors: 3 sisters, Nancy (Bob) Worland, Cameron, Deborah Person, Liberty, MO and Rebecca Zimmerman (Jeanne Schott), Overland Park, KS; nieces and nephews.
Services: 11AM, Friday, December 6, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Burial: Harlan Cemetery, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
Related Content
- Luther R. Zimmerman, 73
- Michael (Huber) Kanyon, 73,
- Eugene Trace Heggestad, 73,
- Clyde Eugene “Gene” Sutton, 73
- Charles Rothganger, 73, Weston, Missouri
- Gary Walts, Sr., 73, St. Joseph, Mo.
- Lynn W. VonKaenel, 73, of Savannah, Mo.
- Judy A. Blakley, 73 of St. Joseph,
- Sharon Gillespie, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Sandra Kay Hendricks, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri
Scroll for more content...