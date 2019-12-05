Luther R. Zimmerman, 73

Luther R. Zimmerman

1946-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Luther Raymond “Ray” Zimmerman, 73, Cameron, passed away on December 2, 2019.

Ray was born on May 4, 1946 in Turney, Missouri to Luther Carl and Doris Iona (Hewitt) Zimmerman.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Polly.

Survivors: 3 sisters, Nancy (Bob) Worland, Cameron, Deborah Person, Liberty, MO and Rebecca Zimmerman (Jeanne Schott), Overland Park, KS; nieces and nephews.

Services: 11AM, Friday, December 6, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Burial: Harlan Cemetery, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.