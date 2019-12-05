Clear

Luther R. Zimmerman, 73

Service: Friday, December 6, 2019 11:00 AM Poland-Thompson Chapel 222 W. Third Cameron, MO 64429

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 9:10 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Luther R. Zimmerman
1946-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Luther Raymond “Ray” Zimmerman, 73, Cameron, passed away on December 2, 2019.
Ray was born on May 4, 1946 in Turney, Missouri to Luther Carl and Doris Iona (Hewitt) Zimmerman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Polly.
Survivors: 3 sisters, Nancy (Bob) Worland, Cameron, Deborah Person, Liberty, MO and Rebecca Zimmerman (Jeanne Schott), Overland Park, KS; nieces and nephews.
Services: 11AM, Friday, December 6, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Burial: Harlan Cemetery, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
A quiet weather pattern is expected over the next few days across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High temperatures will be above normal with highs reaching into the mid 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories