Luther William Peace, 60

Luther William Peace, 60, or Cameron, passed away May 5, 2021.

Posted: May 25, 2021 2:28 PM

Cameron, Missouri- Luther William Peace, 60, or Cameron, passed away May 5, 2021.
He was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on July 5, 1960 to Cleo and Velma (Betts) Peace.
Luther was a millwright for a power plant. He was a veteran.
Survivors: beloved domestic partner of 24 years, Laura E. Durrance, of the home; daughters, Melinda Peace and Autum; sons, Larry Peace and Joseph Peace; and stepsons, John Hahn, Jacob Hahn and Jeremiah Hahn.
No arrangements have been made at this time.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO

