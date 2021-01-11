Clear
Luzetta Jane Keller, 92

Luzetta Jane Keller, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021.

Posted: Jan 11, 2021 12:55 PM

She was born May 18, 1928 in St. Joseph to Ernest N. and Myrtle A. (Warner) Keller.
After graduating from college, Luzetta was a mapper for the U.S. military during World War II. Then she was a commercial artist for Stix, Baer & Fuller for many years. After retirement, she owned and managed many rental properties in St. Louis. She fully retired in Kansas City, then moved back to St. Joseph.
Luzetta was a member of South Park Methodist Church. She also loved cats.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Shirley Keller, Robert Keller and Rosemary Worthen; nephews, Terry Keller and George Worthen III; and a niece, Becky Feiden.
Survivors include nieces, Bettijane Martinez (Rick) and Cindy Smith (Fred); nephew, Steve Keller (Mary); and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.

