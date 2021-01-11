Luzetta Jane Keller, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021.

She was born May 18, 1928 in St. Joseph to Ernest N. and Myrtle A. (Warner) Keller.

After graduating from college, Luzetta was a mapper for the U.S. military during World War II. Then she was a commercial artist for Stix, Baer & Fuller for many years. After retirement, she owned and managed many rental properties in St. Louis. She fully retired in Kansas City, then moved back to St. Joseph.

Luzetta was a member of South Park Methodist Church. She also loved cats.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Shirley Keller, Robert Keller and Rosemary Worthen; nephews, Terry Keller and George Worthen III; and a niece, Becky Feiden.

Survivors include nieces, Bettijane Martinez (Rick) and Cindy Smith (Fred); nephew, Steve Keller (Mary); and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.