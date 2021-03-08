Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lyle C. Cummings, 89

Lyle C. Cummings, 89, of Troy, Kansas passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at his home.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 5:03 PM

Troy, Kansas - Lyle C. Cummings, 89, of Troy, Kansas passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at his home.

Lyle was born on March 29, 1931 in Troy, Kansas at the family farm, to Robert Clifton and Mamie (Meers) Cummings.

Lyle was a farmer and truck driver and a member of the Teamsters, known by most (especially his grandchildren and fellow truckers) as Cub Bear, his CB handle on the road. He earned his spot in the “2 Million Mile” club, driving all those miles with no accidents. Lyle drove until he retired just before his 80th birthday. He was a member of the Eagle’s Lodge, St. Joseph, Missouri. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war, 1952- 1954.

Lyle married Rosetta Hatfield on August 15, 1953 in Wathena, Kansas. They were introduced on a blind date on New Year’s Eve. She was his greatest love. She preceded him in death on February 6, 2013. He was also preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kathryn Ann Carter.

Survivors: son, Robert Lee Cummings, Troy, Kansas

Daughter, Marla Kay Cummings, Troy, Kansas

Grandchildren, Shane Peden (Heather), Clint Peden, Brady Cummings (Micaela) and Blair Geiger (Brandon).

Great-grandchildren, Taylor, Bennett, Brittie and Braven

Numerous nieces and nephews

Funeral Service: 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 10, 2021

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Visitation: 5-7 P.M. Tuesday evening at the funeral home, where friends may call after 9 A.M. Tuesday.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.

Memorials: Lyle Cummings Scholarship Fund

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Falls City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 69°
Temperatures started out on the mild side with most areas in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Monday was another warm and windy day with temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. With the dry conditions outdoor burning should be avoided Monday and Tuesday as low humidity and gusty winds continue. Winds will stay breezy over the next few days with wind gusts around 20-30 mph. A more active pattern of weather will settle in for most of this week with our first chance of light rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. A better chance for more moderate to heavy rain with possibly a few thunderstorms will move into the area Wednesday night into Thursday with a cold front. That front will stall south of our area late in the week, providing several more chances for rain throughout the rest of the week into the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit cooler after the cold front rolls through with highs back in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories