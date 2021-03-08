Troy, Kansas - Lyle C. Cummings, 89, of Troy, Kansas passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at his home.

Lyle was born on March 29, 1931 in Troy, Kansas at the family farm, to Robert Clifton and Mamie (Meers) Cummings.

Lyle was a farmer and truck driver and a member of the Teamsters, known by most (especially his grandchildren and fellow truckers) as Cub Bear, his CB handle on the road. He earned his spot in the “2 Million Mile” club, driving all those miles with no accidents. Lyle drove until he retired just before his 80th birthday. He was a member of the Eagle’s Lodge, St. Joseph, Missouri. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war, 1952- 1954.

Lyle married Rosetta Hatfield on August 15, 1953 in Wathena, Kansas. They were introduced on a blind date on New Year’s Eve. She was his greatest love. She preceded him in death on February 6, 2013. He was also preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kathryn Ann Carter.

Survivors: son, Robert Lee Cummings, Troy, Kansas

Daughter, Marla Kay Cummings, Troy, Kansas

Grandchildren, Shane Peden (Heather), Clint Peden, Brady Cummings (Micaela) and Blair Geiger (Brandon).

Great-grandchildren, Taylor, Bennett, Brittie and Braven

Numerous nieces and nephews

Funeral Service: 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 10, 2021

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Visitation: 5-7 P.M. Tuesday evening at the funeral home, where friends may call after 9 A.M. Tuesday.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.

Memorials: Lyle Cummings Scholarship Fund