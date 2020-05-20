Clear
Lyle E. Preston, 62

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: May 20, 2020 10:14 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Lyle E. Preston
1957-2020

Lyle E. Preston, 62, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.
He was born October 14, 1957 to Lawrence and Artisan (Ward) Preston.
Preston enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Laverne Preston.
Survivors include significant other, Kathy Kepner; children, Travis Merritt (Corinne), Heather Hamilton (Terry); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Trish Widerholt (Tim), Cindy Lawrie, Jerrie Ann Jones; brother, Jimmy Hardin; stepfather, Jerry Hardin.
Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

