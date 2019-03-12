Lynda Claire (Fattig) Blevins

1943-2019

Lynda Claire (Fattig) Blevins, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019.

She was born January 10, 1943 in St. Joseph, Missouri where she lived until later moving to the Kansas City area. She also spent a short time in Las Vegas, Nevada before returing to the Kansas City area.

Lynda married Donald Blevins December 18, 1965. He preceded her in death May 1, 2008.

She was a graduate of Central High School, Class of 1961.

Lynda was an avid reader, enjoyed watching movies, working outdoors and loved animals. She was an accomplished artist and interior decorator. Lynda was a very giving and caring person and had a strong Christian faith.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Kermit and Norma Fattig; brother, Randall Fattig; and nephew, Daniel Fattig.

Survivors include brother, Kermit W. Fattig (Valerie); niece, Sydney Fattig; cousins, Sandra Biehl and Jack Frost.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to The American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.