Lynda Fay Shipps, 42, of Holt, MO passed away July 8, 2020.

She was born on August 4, 1977 to Ernest LeRoy and Lois Fay (Gunter) Shipps in St. Joseph, MO and graduated from Plattsburg High School in 1995.

Lynda was very outgoing and loved to go camping and boating. She was always taking care of others and was a wonderful daughter, sister and friend.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Corwin and Marjorie Shipps and Edward and Ann Gunter; and uncle Arnold Shipps.

Lynda is survived by her parents Ernest and Lois Shipps; brother Daniel “Beeper” Shipps; aunts and uncles including Ruby and Dennis Maline, Brenda and Tom Hearn, Margie and Dave Arning, Peggy and Steve Sears, Joy and Terry Donnelly, Roy and Dana Shipps, Charley Peterson, and Mary and Pete Sauter; numerous cousins, other relatives, close friends and many other friends.

Celebration of Life Visitation: 3:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday July 18th at First Baptist Church of Lathrop. The family is asking for you to bring your story and pictures of Lynda to share throughout the celebration.

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.