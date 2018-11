Lynette (Lynne) Clark Blumer November 5, 1944 - November 17, 2018

Lynette (Lynne) Clark Blumer

1944-2018

Lynette (Lynne) Clark Blumer passed away on 11/17/18.

Born to Clarence and Eldora Clark on 11/5/44 in St. Joseph, Mo. Lynne graduated from Lafayette High School in 1962 and married Sam Blumer in 1964. The couple had 4 sons.

She was a writer and published the novel Cordelia Remembers in 2017. She also enjoyed painting, cooking, and Kansas City sports. Her outgoing personality and sense of humor touched many throughout decades of working with the public.

Lynne was preceded in death by her parents and sons, Brian and Timothy.

Surviving are husband; sons, Samuel and Gregory (Marilyn); grandchildren Andrew (Ashley), Aaron, Sarah (Anthony) of St. Joseph, Brady of Gladstone, Mo., Amanda Shafer (Jeff) of Omaha, Ne., Maree Ashkari (Frank Rojas) of Seattle, Wa., and Tim Allen; sister Shirley Helsel; several great-grandchildren; multiple nieces and nephews.

The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Sunday, November 25, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Lynne’s name to the Noyes Home for Children in St. Joseph.