Lynn Wolf Gentzler, 70

Lynn Wolf Gentzler

August 28, 1949 – July 9, 2020.

Lynn was born 28 August 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Ralph David and Evlyn Bryson Wolf. She was raised in the Fairport and Santa Rosa, Missouri communities, attended Weatherby Elementary School and Maysville R-I High School where life-long friends were made. She received her bachelor’s degree in Education and her master’s degree in American History from University of Missouri-Columbia.

After working as a student intern, a Senior Manuscript Specialist, and Assistant Director at the Western Historical Manuscripts Collection for 17 years, Lynn moved to the State Historical Society of Missouri in 1990, where she served as Associate Editor and then Associate Director. After her retirement in 2014, Lynn then became Editor Emerita for the Missouri State Historical Review until her passing.

Lynn loved Missouri history. She loved to travel with her husband Steve, her family, and close friends. Traveling with Lynn inevitably meant that tours of cemeteries and state capitol buildings were added to the itinerary which led to much laughter and groaning from some of her less cultured traveling companions.

Time spent with her family involved reading, story telling, laughter, dancing, gingerbread boys, pumpkin bread, card games, and tea parties.

After college, high school sweethearts, Lynn and Steve were married on 28 December 1971. They resided in Columbia, MO for the entirety of their married life. Steve, their children, Corissa Ray (Adam) and Evan (Angela), and their grandchildren, Jakeb, Adalyn, and Genevieve Ray (of Columbia) survive. Also surviving are her brother, Larry Wolf (Carol Kay) of Amity, MO, and sister in law Deborah (Gentzler) Grace (David) of Laramie, WY along with nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, traditional observances will not take place. A celebration of her life will be livestreamed at https://communityumc.net/livestream-worship on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 5:00 pm. A private inurnment will be held at the Fairport (MO) Cemetery.

Memorials may be given through the Turner Family Funeral Home at www.TurnerFamilyFuneral.com (PO BOX 350, Maysville, MO 64469) to the Fairport Cemetery Association, the DeKalb County Historical Society, or the State Historical Society of Missouri.