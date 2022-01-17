M. Louise Ferguson, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

She was born February 22, 1930 in Arkoe, Missouri to James and Bessie (Giffin) Curnutt.

Louise married Charles Ferguson on January 25, 1947. He preceded her in death on March 13, 1986.

She worked in housekeeping for Sisters/Heartland Hospitals for 29 years, where she prided herself on her work ethic and work quality.

Louise loved to cook and was known for her fabulous fried chicken, pies, cobblers and meatloaf. She lived for family, especially reunions, and hand wrote all the invitations for a number of years.

She was a member of Savannah Avenue Baptist Church and Sojourn Church. Louise never met a stranger and could usually trace your family back to hers.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter, Pamela Weston; a great-grandson, Wyatt; brothers, John and Walter Curnutt; sisters, Marilyn Paxton and Barbara Frankum.

She is survived by grandchildren, Jeffrey Weston (Amanda), Anthony Weston, and Camille McClain; Hayley, Nicholas, and five other great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.