Mabel's Obituary

Mabel A. Murphy, 95, of St. Joseph, died May 10, 2019. Mabel was born January 27, 1924 in Perry, MO, to Joseph and Bessie (Blanssett) Murphy.

Prior to retirement in 1981, she was a cook at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School for 23 years. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in St. Joseph, and had previously been a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Keller, TX.

Mabel enjoyed cooking, music, dancing, watching TV, playing cards and spending time with family. She was preceded in death by her parents and by a longtime friend and companion Fred J. Waris on November 26, 2009.

Survivors include a niece Julie Waris Douglas and three nephews Doug Waris, Gregg Waris, and Bob Waris; great nephews Sam and Jake Waris, Noah and Luke Douglas, other relatives and friends.

Private services and burial will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made to St. Francis Catholic Church.