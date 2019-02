Mabel E. Montgomery December 20, 1947 - January 29, 2019

Mabel E. Montgomery

1947-2019

Mabel E. Montgomery, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at her home.

She was born December 20, 1947 in Pattonsburg, MO.

Mabel married Robert L. Montgomery on September 14, 1974, he preceded her in death on November 15, 2015.

She was a 1965 graduate from Pattonsburg High School.

Mabel loved God, her children, family and friends and lived life on her terms. She loved traveling and spending the past 3 years fulfilling her bucket list with her children and grandchildren. Each grandchild was her favorite.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, Ora and Ruth (Moss) Hancock; sons, Shannon Steele, Robert V. Montgomery; 3 sisters and 7 brothers.

Survivors include daughters, Jennifer Puckett (Scott), Stacey Steele, Shelly Montgomery-Butts (Kevin); 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mildred Huff, Mary Frazier, Margaret Sanders; brother, Herschel Hancock, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with travel expenses.