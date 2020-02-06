Clear

Mabel Louise McNeilly, 92

Graveside Service: Thursday, February 6th, 2020 11:30 AM @ Mount Olivet Cemetery. 2600 Lovers Lane, St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 9:06 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Mabel Louise McNeilly
1927-2020

Mabel Louise McNeilly, 92, St. Joseph, MO, formerly of Freeport, IL passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
She was born July 13, 1927 in Earlville, IL.
Mabel married John McNeilly July 3, 1947. He preceded her in death December 5, 2000.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Sam McNeilly; parents, Roy and Marjorie (Gleason) Snelling; and eight siblings.
Survivors include her daughter, Rebecca Wolfrom; grandchildren, Cindy Blandon (Darwin), Katie Brown (Tim), Matthew McNeilly (Spring), Ryan McNeilly (Stella); sister, Edna Hartman; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
No one ever baked a better pie than did she.
Graveside Services will be Thursday, February 6th, 2020 at 11:30 A.M., Mount Olivet Cemetery. Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in areas south of St. Joseph Thursday morning. We will also be bringing our temperatures back up into the 30s and 40s for the remainder of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories