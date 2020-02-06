Mabel Louise McNeilly

1927-2020

Mabel Louise McNeilly, 92, St. Joseph, MO, formerly of Freeport, IL passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

She was born July 13, 1927 in Earlville, IL.

Mabel married John McNeilly July 3, 1947. He preceded her in death December 5, 2000.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Sam McNeilly; parents, Roy and Marjorie (Gleason) Snelling; and eight siblings.

Survivors include her daughter, Rebecca Wolfrom; grandchildren, Cindy Blandon (Darwin), Katie Brown (Tim), Matthew McNeilly (Spring), Ryan McNeilly (Stella); sister, Edna Hartman; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

No one ever baked a better pie than did she.

Graveside Services will be Thursday, February 6th, 2020 at 11:30 A.M., Mount Olivet Cemetery. Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.