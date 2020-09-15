Maben "Kelly" Keltner Rodriguez, 71, of Savannah, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born Sept 2, 1949 in Raton, New Mexico, to Avil and Ava Rodriguez. Kelly attended school in Springfield and later graduated from the Police Academy. Kelly served in the U. S. Army, was an U.S. Army Ranger for the 101st Airborne Division in Korea, Vietnam and Germany. He also served as a Drill Sergeant at Fort Leonard Wood. On October 18, 2000, he married Rhonda Draughn-Baughman in St. Joseph. He began his career in law enforcement as an police officer in Springfield, MO, then served as a Detective for the Green County Sheriff's Department, a police officer for Shelbina, MO and spent the last 18 years of his career for the Kansas Department of Corrections, retiring in 2018 as a Sargent. Kelly enjoyed and spent part of his career as a K-9 trainer and handler. He also enjoyed fishing and photography and was a member of the American Legion Post 287 and Word of Life Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Martha Ann Young and her husband Kenneth.

Survivors include, his wife Rhonda, of the home, daughters, Kelly Ann and Amanda, nephew Greg Young and Wife Shara, step-daughter, Kelli Michelle Reeves, grandchildren, Cheyene, Christopher, Summer and Journee, 2 great-grandchildren Aiden and Kane, sister-in-law, Janice Robinson and husband Rodger, brother-in-law, Mike Draughn and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Rodriguez has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Maben Kelly Rodriguez Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online obituary and guestbook at www.ruppfuneral.com