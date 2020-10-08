Macel Ellen Merritt 86, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday September 30, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care hospital. She was born October 31, 1933 in Bethany, Missouri daughter of the late Edna & Pearl Williams. She married William Merritt on January 15, 1927, and they shared 61 years together. She worked at State Hospital for 9 years, America Family Insurance for 10 years. Macel loved to play bingo, and spending time with her grandchildren. Macel was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William Albert Merritt, sons, William and Darrell Merritt, daughter Sue Lynn Merritt, sisters, Ruth Butterfield, Margaret Jean Almanza, and Helen Honeycutt, brothers, Charles, and Bobby Williams. Survivors include; sons, Michael and James Merritt of St. Joseph, MO, daughters, Barbara (Mark) Lockhart, St. Joseph, MO, and Charlotte (Norman) Wieser, step daughter Jackie Simmer, former daughter in law, Sarah Fanning, 11 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with a graveside inurnment service to be held at a later date. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com