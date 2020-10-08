Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Macel Ellen Merritt, 86

Graveside Service: Monday, October 5th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Memorial Park Cemtery.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 11:23 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Macel Ellen Merritt 86, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday September 30, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care hospital. She was born October 31, 1933 in Bethany, Missouri daughter of the late Edna & Pearl Williams. She married William Merritt on January 15, 1927, and they shared 61 years together. She worked at State Hospital for 9 years, America Family Insurance for 10 years. Macel loved to play bingo, and spending time with her grandchildren. Macel was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William Albert Merritt, sons, William and Darrell Merritt, daughter Sue Lynn Merritt, sisters, Ruth Butterfield, Margaret Jean Almanza, and Helen Honeycutt, brothers, Charles, and Bobby Williams. Survivors include; sons, Michael and James Merritt of St. Joseph, MO, daughters, Barbara (Mark) Lockhart, St. Joseph, MO, and Charlotte (Norman) Wieser, step daughter Jackie Simmer, former daughter in law, Sarah Fanning, 11 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with a graveside inurnment service to be held at a later date. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
A warm start to your Wednesday and lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Thursday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories