Machelle Alder Boudreau, 53, of St. Joseph,

Memorial Service The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Saturday, January 26, 2019 2:00 PM Email Details 7 N Carriage Dr St Joseph, Missouri 64507

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 4:24 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Machelle Alder Boudreau, 53, of St. Joseph, died December 21, 2018. She was born December 6, 1965 in St. Joseph to James and Carol (Risler) Alder.

She was preceded in death by her father and a brother James.

Survivors include son Brett Winder (Stephanie); husband Michael Boudreau; grandchildren, Blake, Brody, Hiley, and Harper Winder; her mother Carol Alder; brothers, Terry, Steven, and Dennis Alder; other relatives and friends.

She was a loyal listener and constant encourager. She was gifted with a wonderful imagination. Those who knew her best knew her deep love for her family, cooking, and art.

Ms. Boudreau’s Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 26, at 2pm. Service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, St. Joseph.

