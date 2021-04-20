Clear
Madeline "Sadie" Louise Tolliver, 65

Madeline Louise "Sadie" Tolliver, 65 of St. Joseph, died April 5, 2021.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 11:26 AM

Madeline Louise "Sadie" Tolliver, 65 of St. Joseph, died April 5, 2021. She was born January 30, 1956, in St. Joseph.

She retired from MODOT working as a secretary. She loved movies, her dogs, talking on the telephone and loved to shop.

Survivors include granddaughter Rachel Tolliver, brother John Tolliver, uncle John Haskell, other relatives and friends.

Madeline was preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle Ross, daughter Lacreaca Tolliver, and step-father Richard Ross.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Snow showers have pushed into the area overnight and continue this morning. Surface temperatures for the most part remain above freezing so accumulations will land mostly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Expect slushy and possibly slick roads through the morning commute. Snow showers will taper off later this morning. Skies will slowly clear throughout the rest of the day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 40s. Conditions look to dry out and slowly warm throughout the next few days. Rain chances will return mainly through the morning hours on Friday with temperatures back in the 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend with highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures will be close to 80s for the beginning of next week under mostly sunny skies.
