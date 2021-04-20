Madeline "Sadie" Louise Tolliver, 65

Madeline Louise "Sadie" Tolliver, 65 of St. Joseph, died April 5, 2021. She was born January 30, 1956, in St. Joseph.

She retired from MODOT working as a secretary. She loved movies, her dogs, talking on the telephone and loved to shop.

Survivors include granddaughter Rachel Tolliver, brother John Tolliver, uncle John Haskell, other relatives and friends.

Madeline was preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle Ross, daughter Lacreaca Tolliver, and step-father Richard Ross.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.