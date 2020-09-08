Clear
Madelyn "Maddie" Mae West, 28

Visitation: Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Service: Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 11:01 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Madelyn "Maddie" Mae West, 28, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in St. Joseph. She was born February 1, 1992 in St. Joseph, daughter of Peggie and Marvin West. She attended 3 years at DeKalb High School, and graduated from Benton High School, class of 2013. Maddie was a free spirited girl. She was artistic, and enjoyed using her talents to craft, paint, and decorate. She was preceded in death by her mother, Peggie Diane West, paternal grandparents, James and Hazel West, and maternal grandparents, Floyd "Jack" and Mildred Caselman. Survivors include, father, Marvin West of St Joseph, son, Cannon Kennedy Hollars, sister, Megan (Steven) Brace, nephews, Trayton Brace and Trenton Brace, friend, Brian "Byrd" King, and aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Maddie will be cremated following services. Memorials are requested to the Maddie West Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences, donations and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

