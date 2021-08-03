Malcolm McFarlane Withee, Jr., 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021.
He was born July 21, 1954 in Pontiac, Michigan to Malcolm McFarlane Withee, Sr. and Rosalie Anna (Voight) Withee.
He proudly served in the United States Navy.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
