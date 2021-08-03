Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Malcolm McFarlane Withee, Jr., 66

Malcolm McFarlane Withee, Jr., 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 2:51 PM

Malcolm McFarlane Withee, Jr., 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021.
He was born July 21, 1954 in Pontiac, Michigan to Malcolm McFarlane Withee, Sr. and Rosalie Anna (Voight) Withee.
He proudly served in the United States Navy.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
The forecast for tomorrow will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories