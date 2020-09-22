Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Malcomb D. "Mac" Barnes, 89

Visitation: Thursday, September 24th, 2020 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Graveside Service: Thursday, September 24th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Memorial Park Cemetery.

Posted: Sep 22, 2020 9:42 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Malcomb D. “Mac” Barnes
1930-2020

Malcomb D. “Mac” Barnes, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020.
He was born December 12, 1930 to Neal and Alma (Young) Barnes.
Mac married Barbara Ann Edwards October 5, 1963. She preceded him in death July 26, 2012.
Mac was a member of Hope United Church of Christ and former member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
He served as Staff Sgt. of the 9th AREFS, 9th BOMWG and was discharged February 8, 1955. Mac retired from TWA as an engine inspector in 1993 after 38 years of employment.
He enjoyed traveling, retirement, church activities, morning coffee with his retired friends and spending time with his family.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Earl “Buster” Limpp; and sister, Kaye White.
Survivors include children, Lisa Ann Stumpf (Steve), Clint Dee Barnes (Danielle); granddaughter, Rhiannon Nicole Vicari (Zach); brother-in-law, Jerry White; his beloved cat, Lilly; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews.
Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter. The family request anyone attending the visitation to please wear a face mask. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories