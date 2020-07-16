Malik Earl Ginn

2019-2020

Malik Earl Ginn, 9 months, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020.

He was born October 14, 2019 to Tyrone Ginn and Latisha Byrd.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Lawrence; great-grandfather, Delbert.

Survivors include parents; siblings, Malia, Markel, Malaki, Olivia; grandparents, Becky, Bruce, Krissy, Mary; great-grandparents, Elaitha, Mary, Sharon and Charlie; numerous cousins and extended family.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.