MamieKay Berkemeier, 78

MamieKay Berkemeier 1942-2021 MamieKay Berkemeier, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 4:06 PM

MamieKay Berkemeier, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021.
She was born April 1, 1942 in Quincy, Illinois to Ray and Theresa (Derks) Sharp.
MamieKay was proud to be a member of St. James Catholic Church in St. Joseph, Missouri and a Mountie of Mount St. Scholastica Academy.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend.
MamieKay was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her sons, Michael Berkemeier (Rosie), Paul Berkemeier (Laura Lee), Nick Berkemeier (Cassie); grandchildren, Catie, Laney, Courtney, James, John Daniel; brother, David Sharp; many extended family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 P.M. Monday, Horigan Chapel. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 11:00 to 11:30 A.M., Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Mount St. Scholastica Benedictine Sisters, 801 S. 8th St, Atchison, Kansas 66002.

