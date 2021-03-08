Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Manuel Juarez, 94

Manuel Juarez, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 4:39 PM

Manuel Juarez, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021. Manuel was born May 18, 1926, in Olpe, KS, to Jose and Erma (Rameriz) Juarez.

He served his country honorably as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during World War II. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was known as one of Patton's "Golden Nuggets".

Prior to retirement he worked for the St. Joseph News-Press in maintenance and security. He and his wife Sarah were 70 year members of St. Mary's Catholic Church, where he sang in the choir.

Manuel married Sarah J. Mejia on June 19, 1948 at Holy Rosary Church and she survives of the home. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews; cousin Gavino Juarez; brother-in-law Jim Lux; sister's -in-law, Elizabeth Valencia, Martha Chavez, and Pauline Mejia; other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents and two sisters, Margaret Kucharski and Maggie Lux.

He was a member of American Legion Post #359, United Nations Club, and participated in the Mexican Fiestas at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. He loved his Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals.

Memorial contributions to St. Mary's Catholic Church would be appreciated.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 26, 2021, at 10:30 am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Rosary will be recited at 10:00 am preceding the service at the church. Military honors and burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Falls City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 69°
Temperatures started out on the mild side with most areas in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Monday was another warm and windy day with temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. With the dry conditions outdoor burning should be avoided Monday and Tuesday as low humidity and gusty winds continue. Winds will stay breezy over the next few days with wind gusts around 20-30 mph. A more active pattern of weather will settle in for most of this week with our first chance of light rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. A better chance for more moderate to heavy rain with possibly a few thunderstorms will move into the area Wednesday night into Thursday with a cold front. That front will stall south of our area late in the week, providing several more chances for rain throughout the rest of the week into the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit cooler after the cold front rolls through with highs back in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories