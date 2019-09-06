Marcelene Bernice Green, 93,

Obituary

Marcelene Green

1926-2019

Marcelene Bernice Green was born June 26, 1926 in Warren, Minnesota. She went “home” September 5, 2019 at the age of 93.

She was one of four siblings. Her brother, Kenneth Peterson and wife Bernice, and sister, Adeline Hardin, preceded her in death. She is survived by a brother Dale, and wife Eulalie, Peterson of Warren, Minnesota, and a brother-in-law Arthur Hardin of Smithville, Missouri.

After graduation Marcelene went to work for Boos Dental Laboratory in the Twin Cities. She married Benning W. Elliott on July 2, 1950 and they moved to St. Joseph in 1956.

Marcelene worked at Boehringer Ingelheim for 28 years and retired May 1991. After retirement she worked in the Pony Express Museum gift shop.

On January 26, 1970, she married Cecil N. Green who preceded her in death in 1993. They loved to travel, collect antiques, and spent many weekends showing rabbits.

She is a member of Zion United Church of Christ. Her hobbies included making prayer quilts with the ladies at the church, cooking and crocheting. She enjoyed being a member of the Beeler FCE Club and the St. Joe Jesse James Red Hat Society. She was recognized for volunteering over 4000 hours in the gift shops at Heartland and Mosaic Medical Centers.

Marcelene is survived by her daughter, Margaret (Elliott) Bangerter and husband Bill of St Joseph; granddaughter Laura (Chris) Campbell and great-granddaughter Carynn, of Raytown, Missouri; granddaughter, Lisa (Clay) Elifrits, and great-grandsons Braeden, Cooper and Wyatt, of Adrian, Missouri; the families of four nieces and three nephews; Cecil’s daughter Donna (Karlton) Nash of Dearborn, Missouri; and grandsons Scott and Tim Nash and their families.

A special thank you is extended to the staff of Living Community and of Freudenthal Home Health/Hospice for being her friends.

Graveside Service 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers or donations are at the desire of the donor. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.