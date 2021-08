Marceline Janet Sauter 91, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021 in St. Joseph, MO. She was born February 9, 1930, daughter of the late Ethel and Smith. She graduated from Hopkins High School, and she was a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting and rug making. Marceline was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Edwin Sauter, her parents, 2 brothers, Robert and Ralland Smith, and son in law, David Richardson. Survivors include, four children: Lee Sauter, Amazonia, MO, Leanna Richardson, St. Joseph, MO, Laura (Richard) Antle, Platte City, MO, and Lonnie (Barbara) Sauter, Olathe, KS, 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and a sister, Beverly Rivera of the home.

Memorial Services: 2:00 PM Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at a later date.