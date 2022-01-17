Marcella "Marcie" Murphy, 88

Marcella "Marcie" Murphy passed away December 29, 2021.

Marcie was born to Rolla Goodman and Marie (Kagay) Goodman. She graduated from Cameron High School.

Marcie was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Leo J. Murphy, Jr. and sister June(Bill) Marcum.

Survivors include Mike Murphy, Kim (Johnny) Wright and Karen Bear; four grandchildren Heather (John) Henderson, Holli (Jeff) Pippin, Ashley Moore and Alex (Elizabeth) Bear; five great grandchildren Kaylee, Collin, Mason, Leo and Kelsey; one great great grandchild Evelyn.

There will be a private family service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.