Marcella A. Darr

1951-2018

Cameron, Missouri- Marcella “Marcy” Ann Darr, 66, Cameron, passed away on November 12, 2018.

Marcy was born on December 19, 1951 in Cameron to Marvin and Mildred (Bennett) Gilbert.

She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin and 2 infant brothers, Lloyd and Floyd.

Marcy was a 1969 graduate of Penney High School, Hamilton, MO. She worked as a cook at The Village Health Care.

Survivors: son, Gilbert Ray Darr, St. Joseph, MO; 2 daughters, Sheila (Rodney) McMillen, Gower, MO and Shelly Carr, Cameron; mother, Mildred Gilbert, Hamilton; 2 brothers, Marvin (Regina) Gilbert, Sugar Creek, MO and Joe Gilbert, Florence, MO; 3 grandchildren, Makenna McMillen, Makayla McMillen and Ashton Carr.

Services: 3:00 PM, Friday, November 16, 2018 at Hamilton United Methodist Church, Hamilton, MO. Visitation: 1-3:00 PM, prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donation to Poland-Thompson Funeral Home for expenses.

