Marcena (Parsons) Herring, 88

Marcena (Parsons) Herring, 88, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, Missouri.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:19 PM

Marcena was born on September 21, 1932 in Kansas City, Missouri to Carol Puderbaugh Lewis.

She attended Rock Creek and West Port High School in Kansas City.

She was a member of the Larkettes.

Marcena married James S. “Jim” Herring on April 9, 1950 in Topeka, Kansas. He preceded her in death on March 19, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her mother and sister, Doris Stuart.

Survivors: Deborah Benitz (Evean), Wathena, Kansas.

Delinda Rosenberger (Randy), Troy, Kansas.

James S. “Jim” Herring II (Dawn),

Siblings, Dick Lewis, Steve Lewis, Jeff Lewis and Linda Moody.

Sisters-in-law, Melba Herring, June Ashley and Nelda McMillan.

Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Monday, July 19, 2021.

at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

There is no scheduled family visitation, Open visitation will begin 9 A.M-8 P.M. Sunday.

Burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

Memorials: Wathena, EMS or the Wathena United Methodist Church.

