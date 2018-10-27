Marcine T. Watson April 02, 1932 - October 27, 2018

Marcine T. Watson, 86, of Barnard, MO, passed away on a Saturday, October 27, 2018, at the SSM/St. Francis Hospital, Maryville, MO.
Services are pending at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
