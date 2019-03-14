Obituary

Marcy (Watts) Koch

1939-2019

Marcy (Watts) Koch, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Diversicare.

She was born to W. L. and Thelma (Summers) Watts on September 20, 1939 in St Joseph, MO. She attended Sherwood elementary, Bliss Junior High and graduated from Central in the class of 1957.

Marcy married her Sunday school sweetheart, Larry Koch, in 1959. They met while attending Methodist Youth Fellowship at the First Methodist Church in 1953. It was a text book example of love at first sight.

After graduating from Central she took a job at Mannschreck’s Book Store. A few years later, she went to work for Premier Dental Laboratory where she remained until the birth of their first child, Kyle, in 1972. She remained a stay at home mother while raising Kyle and their second son Brett.

She was active in A.B.W.A and the Women’s Division of the Chamber of Commerce. She looked forward to those meetings where she could spend time with her lady friends.

Marcy was an avid sports fan. She loved to watch her grandsons Tyson and Dayne play baseball and basketball. Marcy was a hardcore Royals fan and followed every game on TV or radio. She was so addicted to sports that she would even watch golf on TV.

Marcy was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Alyssa.

She is survived by her husband, Larry of the home; sons Kyle (Jennifer), Brett; grandsons Tyson and Dayne.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter.