Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD in discussion with American Family as site of future high school Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Margaret A. Hart, 76

Margaret A. (Dye) Hart, 76, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the home of her son in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 3:44 PM

Margaret was born on April 23, 1944 in Industrial City, Missouri to Charles and Helen (Barton) Dye. She was a housewife.

Margaret is a member of the First Baptist Church in Wathena, Kansas.

She married Robert Hart on June 6, 1962 in Denver, Colorado. He survives of the home.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers: Duane and Darrell Dye.

Additional survivors include her children; Darren Hart (Kathy) of Excelsior Springs, MO

Annette Francis (Allen) of St. Joseph, MO

Charles Hart (Eric Dover) of St. Joseph, MO

Brendi Howlett of St. Joseph, MO

Brother, Victor Dye of Avenue City, MO

8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews

FUNERAL: Thursday, February 18, 2021 – 11:00 A.M.

At: First Baptist Church in Wathena, Kansas

Visitation: family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the Church. Friends may call at the Harman Rohde funeral home in Wathena, Kansas after 9 A.M. Wednesday.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the First Baptist Church c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 54°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
St. Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 54°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 53°
Falls City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 51°
Lot's of sunshine today and it should stay with us for at least the next few days. We are looking at temperatures at or above average for the rest of the week. Tuesday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60's under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will drop just a little bits on Wednesday making it a little bit cooler but still close to normal. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday dropping temperatures into the mid 40s. Temperatures will gradually warm back up into the 50s by Saturday. Conditions look to stay dry and sunny through much of the week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories