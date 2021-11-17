Margaret Ann Nash, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021 after a lengthy battle with cancer at her brother and sister-in-law's home in St. Joseph, who were her angels that cared for her during her 2 months of hospice care. She was born January 31, 1951 in St. Joseph, daughter of Elanore (Derr) and James Nash. She graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School, class of 1969 and attended Missouri Western State College for 2 years. Margaret began her career at Sister's Hospital then transitioned to Heartland Health which eventually became Mosaic Life Care. She retired as a transcriptionist after 44 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially their driveway parties, crocheting and decorating the house and yard for holiday's. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include, daughter, Andrea (David) Miller of St. Joseph, brothers, Patrick (Alana) Nash and Michael (Lorrie) Nash of St. Joseph, sister, Mary (James) Evans of Long Lane, MO, grandchildren, Taylor (Dakota), Kayton, Ali (Trevor "Scoot"), and Jameson, great-granddaughter, Summer, several nieces, nephews, other family and friends and many children and grandchildren she adopted over the years. There are too many to name, but they know who they are.

Mass of Commemoration will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. A Rosary will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, November 5th at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Margaret Nash Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.