Margaret Christine "Peggy" Franklin, 85 of St. Joseph, died October 15, 2021. Peggy was born July 26, 1936 in St. Joseph to Robert K. and Mary Elizabeth (Hessler) Fulton.

Peggy lived over 50 years in California. She loved her flowers and gardening. Her entire backyard was a beautiful garden. She enjoyed traveling, and was a devout Catholic.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Gloria A. Hull, Roberta E. Dawkins; late husband Robert Franklin; and nephew Lee Hull.

Survivors include nieces and nephews, Suzie Modlin (Frank), Jim Dawkins (Daire) Lance, Kelly, and Layne Hull; numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Franklin has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.