Margaret E. "Maggie" Elder, 81, of St. Joseph, MO

Funeral Service Saturday, November 02, 2019 10:00 AM Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel 3609 Frederick Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506

Margaret E. "Maggie" Elder, 81, of St. Joseph, died October 25, 2019. Maggie was born February 7, 1938, in Happy Holler, MO, to Al and Ella (Lance) Smith.
Prior to retirement she was book room secretary for the St. Joseph Public School District. She was a member of many organizations including, Andrew County Museum Board, MAEOP, SJRTA, MRTA, Lions Club, St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Board, St. Joseph Land Bank Advisory Committee, NAEOP, NAREOP, United Democratic Club, Women's Democratic Club, and the Runcie Club of St. Joseph.
She married D. Lee Elder on August 11, 1962 in Maryville, MO, and he preceded her in death on October 30, 2001.
Also preceding her in death were her parents and two brothers Dick and Billy.
Survivors include her daughters Rae Smith, Sarah Elder; granddaughter Donna Boucher (Michael); grandson Michael Smith; three great-grandchildren Jaedyn, David, Leilani; sister Mariann Simpson (Bill); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Memorial contributions to the Missouri Retired Teachers Foundation, Pony Express National Museum, or the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated.
Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph. Services will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Savannah Cemetery.

