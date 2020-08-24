Margaret Ellen (Cassity) Patton, 91

Margaret Ellen (Cassity) Patton, born March 13, 1929, passed away on August 21, 2020 in Wathena, Kansas.

Born to Claude and Helen (Gardner) Cassity in Rushville, Missouri.

She was a graduate of St. Joseph Junior College.

Margaret played organ at Troy United Methodist Church for over 45 years and for many weddings and services in the community. She worked at American Electric Company until she married Raymond H. Patton June 15, 1952 in Rushville, Missouri. Margaret worked part time at 1st Bank of Troy, which the Pattons owned and operated from 1958 to 2012. She served on the Board of Directors for 54 years.

Margaret was a member of the Eastern Star, SLK, United Methodist Church in Troy and several bridge clubs which she enjoyed so much. She also taught knitting in 4-H and helped with the program. She was a Cub Scout Leader and Brownie Leader.

Margaret enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren so much. She was an awesome mother to Bill and Pam and left them with so many wonderful memories. Her grandchildren were a top priority in her life and she prided herself in helping them buy their first car with her Bank of Grandma Interest Free Loan Program. She always had a hug and a kiss for her family, whom she loved with all her heart. She had an infectious laugh and was a fabulous chef who loved to entertain.

Margaret is survived by children, Bill (Linda) Patton, Manhattan, Kansas and Pamela (Mark) Young, Troy Kansas; grandchildren, Jennifer Harper (Jay), Clint Jones (Tracy), Ryan Jones (Abagail), Scott Young (Kimberly) Kristen Young, Raymond H. Patton II (Erica), Eric J. Patton; great grandchildren, Grayson and Quinn Harper, Oliver and William Jones, Ila Young, Carter Patton; special friend Shirley Jarrett (Jerry) who was a lifelong friend and helped with her care; and numerous extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by parents, husband, Raymond; brother, William Cassity Sr and his wife, Ann; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Marvin Patton and wife Vernelle.

Farewell Services & Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, Troy Ambulance Fund, and the Moila Shrine Endowment Fund. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.