Margaret Evelyn Burns, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away, December 3, 2021 at a local hospital.

Margaret was born February 12, 1926, in St. Joseph, to Milton Malcolm and Mary Catherine (Fagan) Krumme.

She married Quentin George Burns on July 6, 1946, and he preceded her in death on January 28, 1999.

Also preceding her in death were her parents, a sister Mary Burns, and a son-in-law Jimmie Bowers.

Survivors include a son Michael and a daughter Marilyn Bowers; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter would be appreciated.

Mrs. Burns has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery.