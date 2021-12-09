Clear
Margaret Evelyn Burns, 95

Margaret Evelyn Burns, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away, December 3, 2021 at a local hospital.

Posted: Dec 9, 2021 10:30 AM

Margaret was born February 12, 1926, in St. Joseph, to Milton Malcolm and Mary Catherine (Fagan) Krumme.

She married Quentin George Burns on July 6, 1946, and he preceded her in death on January 28, 1999.

Also preceding her in death were her parents, a sister Mary Burns, and a son-in-law Jimmie Bowers.

Survivors include a son Michael and a daughter Marilyn Bowers; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter would be appreciated.

Mrs. Burns has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Big warm-up in store for today with highs making a run for the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Strong winds are also expected with gusts up to 25 mph continuing overnight. Lows will cool down into the lower 30s tonight. Windy and warm conditions will stretch into Friday with highs in the 60s. A cold front moving through Friday afternoon/early evening will give us a slight chance for rain, although most of the area should stay dry. The cold front will also bring temperatures back down into the 40s to start the weekend, however, above-average temperatures return on Sunday and will continue into the work week.
