Clear

Margaret F. (Butner) Hughes, 67, January 22,1951 - November 5, 2018

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 8, where family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 8:55 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Osborn, MO…….Margaret F. Hughes, 67, formerly of Stewartsville, Mo., went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 5, 2018 @ Mosaic Lifecare, in St. Joseph, Mo.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 8, where family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m.
A private family inurnment will follow at a later date at Lebanon Church Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville, Mo.
Margaret was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Ernest and Ruth (Kendall) Butner, on January 22,1951.
She and husband Louis were married on January 18, 1968, in Plattsburg, Mo.
Margaret and Louis owned and operated The Maggie’s Restaurant in Stewartsville for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Louis L. Hughes, of the home, sons, Jeffrey (Julie) Hughes, and William (Shannen) Hughes, sister, Wanda (David) Griffin,
grand children: Alexa Hughes, Maizey (Derrick) Knifong, and Austin Hughes, Great grandchildren,
Aspen, Ember, and Presley, numerous other relatives & a multitude of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Ernest Butner, a brother, Raymond Butner,and a nephew Darin Griffin.
Margaret was a faithful wife and beloved mother and grandmother.
Memorials: to the family, in care of Turner Family Funeral Home,Stewartsville, Mo.
online condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Heath Turner
Turner Family Funeral Homes
P.O. Box 350/603 South Sloan St.
Maysville, MO 64469
(816) 449-2126
(816) 449-2149 fax

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
For Thursday, things turn quite cold and wintry for us. Another disturbance is forecast to track through parts of Missouri and Kansas bringing likely chances for light snow showers. Highs will be bitterly cold with temperatures in the morning in the 20s then only going up into in the upper 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events