Margaret F. (Butner) Hughes, 67, January 22,1951 - November 5, 2018

Osborn, MO…….Margaret F. Hughes, 67, formerly of Stewartsville, Mo., went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 5, 2018 @ Mosaic Lifecare, in St. Joseph, Mo.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 8, where family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m.

A private family inurnment will follow at a later date at Lebanon Church Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville, Mo.

Margaret was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Ernest and Ruth (Kendall) Butner, on January 22,1951.

She and husband Louis were married on January 18, 1968, in Plattsburg, Mo.

Margaret and Louis owned and operated The Maggie’s Restaurant in Stewartsville for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Louis L. Hughes, of the home, sons, Jeffrey (Julie) Hughes, and William (Shannen) Hughes, sister, Wanda (David) Griffin,

grand children: Alexa Hughes, Maizey (Derrick) Knifong, and Austin Hughes, Great grandchildren,

Aspen, Ember, and Presley, numerous other relatives & a multitude of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Ernest Butner, a brother, Raymond Butner,and a nephew Darin Griffin.

Margaret was a faithful wife and beloved mother and grandmother.

Memorials: to the family, in care of Turner Family Funeral Home,Stewartsville, Mo.

