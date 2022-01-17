Margaret J. “Margy” Artherton, 88

Margaret J. “Margy” Artherton joined the teacher angels in heaven, on December 8, 2021.

Margy was born to Charles H. Crudden and May (Mahaffey) Crudden in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 8, 1933.

Margy attended Eastern Kentucky College, and received her Bachelor degree in English from the University of Kentucky, where she met her life-long husband Roy Gene Artherton, as members of the gymnastic troupe that performed during basketball half-times.

In Lexington, Kentucky, they were married and gave birth to two boys, Chris A. Artherton (deceased) and C. Phillip Artherton.

The family relocated to St. Joseph, Missouri, and gave birth to their daughter, Carol G. Artherton.

Margy and Gene were members of and raised their children in Christ Episcopal Church in St. Joseph. During the last 20 years, Margy and Gene were members of St. John’s Charismatic Episcopal Church of St. Joseph.

Margy enjoyed sewing, embroidery, needle point, cross stich, and other needle oriented crafts.

As the children entered adulthood, Margy obtained her teaching degree at Missouri Western College, and earned her Masters degree from Northwest Missouri University.

Before earning her Masters degree, Margy was a frequent substitute teacher. Margy was a full-time teacher at Horace Mann middle school and at Harry S. Truman Middle School, where she enjoyed working with the more challenged students.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. John's Charismatic Episcopal Church of St. Joseph.